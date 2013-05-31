* Hypo to sell domestic unit to investor Sanjeev Kanoria
* Austria gives European Commission new revamp plan-source
* Brussels wants faster break-up of nationalised bank
* Austria concerned quick sales would hit state finances
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, May 31 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo
Alpe Adria agreed on Friday to sell its domestic
business to a British investor, the first step in a break-up
demanded by the European Commission as a consequence of the
bank's rescue in the financial crisis.
The deal was announced just as Austria was sending the
Commission a revised plan for reorganising Hypo, a government
source said, declining to give any more details.
The Commission has been pressing Hypo to break itself up by
the end of the year or return more than 2 billion euros ($2.61
billion) of state aid received since Austria took over the bank
in 2009.
Hypo's revamp took a step forward with the agreement to sell
the domestic business to London-based investor Sanjeev Kanoria
for 65.5 million euros.
Hypo also aims to sell a small banking unit in Italy and its
Balkans banking network while winding down non-core assets.
The bank, pushed to the brink of insolvency by a decade of
unbridled expansion, has pleaded for more time for its
restructuring, because Europe's weak economic climate makes it
difficult to sell businesses.
The purchase price for the Austrian unit, for instance, was
slightly more than half the book value, it said.
Austria is concerned that rushed sales could hurt state
finances, but is expected to have to make some concessions to
push the bank's restructuring forward and earn more time from
the Commission.
"We are currently in contact with Austrian authorities,"
Antoine Colombani, spokesman for competition policy at the
Commission, said, declining further comment.
European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia in
March said Hypo faced possible closure for failing to adequately
reorganise.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann has estimated that
winding down Hypo could cost up to 7 billion euros, and has
angered the banking sector by suggesting that it absorb the
costs.
But the bank's chairman Johannes Ditz said this week that
Hypo Alpe Adria's overall need for state help could be capped at
5 billion euros if Austria and the Commission agree on a
revised revamp plan.
Hypo has lobbied for a state-backed "bad bank" to help it
cope with toxic assets, something Finance Minister Maria Fekter
had fought against. She is keen to avoid having
the issue blow up before elections due by late September.
Austria has argued that Brussels should be flexible because
EU officials urged them to buy Hypo from German landesbank
BayernLB in 2009 to avoid a bank collapse that could have
threatened financial stability across Europe.
Its main objective seems to be winning more time for selling
Hypo's Balkan business, which the bank sees as its prime asset.