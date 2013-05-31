BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group issues $400 mln Islamic sukuk
* Announces successful completion of its first Islamic sukuk issue in amount of $400 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qA2E5M) Further company coverage:
VIENNA May 31 Austria has until the end of June, a month longer than originally scheduled, to present the European Commission with a revamped plan for reorganising nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The European Commission has been pressing Hypo to sell operating units by the end of the year or face returning more than 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) of earlier state aid.
Austria is concerned that rushed sales could hurt state finances but is expected to have to make some concessions to push the bank's restructuring forward and earn more time from Brussels.
($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017