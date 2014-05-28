LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria has fixed the
price on its two-part euro bond, according to a market source.
The Reg S/144a October 2024 fixed rate benchmark will price
at 11bp over mid-swaps, tighter than guidance of 13bp area and
initial price thoughts of low to mid teens announced earlier on
Wednesday.
The Reg S June 2020 floating rate note will price at 4bp
below six-month Euribor, tighter than guidance of minus 2bp area
and initial price thoughts of flat to minus 1bp.
Books on the 10-year are in excess of 7bn, including
primary dealer orders, while demand for the floater is at
3.9bn.
Barclays, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UniCredit are
the lead managers. The deal is expected to price later today.
(Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Julian Baker)