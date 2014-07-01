* Trims Austrian 2014 GDP growth forecast to 1-1/2 pct
* Says Austria should get tighter grip on public finances
(Adds comments from IMF mission head, background)
VIENNA, July 1 Austria should rethink its plan
to cancel 890 million euros ($1.21 billion) of subordinated debt
issued by nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria that was
guaranteed by the province of Carinthia, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
"While designed and intended as an isolated case, the
prospective wipe-out risks calling into question similar
guarantees issued by other sub-national bodies," the IMF said in
a summary of its annual review of Austria's economy.
Austria has defended the plan as a way to ensure investors -
and not just taxpayers - help pay to wind down the bank it had
to nationalise in 2009. Hypo's 18 billion euros of assets will
be planted in a "bad bank" later this year, as the IMF had
recommended.
"The broader picture is we are very glad progress has been
made on Hypo" IMF mission head Bas Bakker told reporters at the
Austrian central bank in Vienna.
Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said the
decision not to let Hypo go bust - one of the options considered
by the government for several months - had been fully in line
with IMF recommendations.
The IMF, which trimmed its forecast for Austrian economic
growth to around 1-1/2 percent this year from 1.7 percent,
reiterated that Austria should get a tighter grip on public
finances and speed the restructuring of its troubled banks.
Vienna has fully or partially nationalised three lenders
including Hypo since the financial crisis blew up in 2008, in
part a consequence of the banking system's heavy exposure to
riskier emerging European markets.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan and
Tom Pfeiffer)