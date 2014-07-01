VIENNA, July 1 Austria should rethink its plan
to cancel 890 million euros ($1.21 billion) of subordinated debt
issued by nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria that was
guaranteed by the province of Carinthia, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
"While designed and intended as an isolated case, the
prospective wipe-out risks calling into question similar
guarantees issued by other sub-national bodies," the IMF said in
a summary of its annual review of Austria's economy.
Austria has defended the plan as a way to ensure investors -
and not just taxpayers - help pay to wind down the bank it had
to nationalise in 2009.
The IMF added it saw Austrian economic growth accelerating
to around 1-1/2 percent this year, down from its previous
forecast of 1.7 percent given in April. The economy is estimated
to have grown 0.3-0.4 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)