VIENNA, Aug 2 Austrian property group Immofinanz posted a sharp fall in full-year profits on Friday as one of its Moscow shopping centres cost more than expected and the opening of another was delayed because the contractor went bankrupt.

Immofinanz's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 27 percent to 509 million euros ($676 million), missing the average estimate of 548 million euros in a Reuters poll, and net profit fell 59 percent to 111 million euros.

It kept its dividend steady at 0.15 euros per share.

The company took a 106 million euro hit from the adjustment of the purchase price for the Golden Babylon Rostokino shopping centre in Moscow, whose price was dependent on its net operating income in 2013.

Because the mall was almost fully rented, this income had risen sharply in recent months, Immofinanz said.

It also said its Goodzone Moscow shopping centre, whose opening has been delayed, was planned to be completed at the end of 2013 and a new general contractor had been engaged.

The delay and associated costs pushed its results from property development to a loss of 18 million euros, compared with a profit of 30 million euros a year earlier.

Immofinanz said foreign-exchange effects and higher taxes also hurt its profits.

Rental income rose 12 percent to 656 million euros, in line with expectations, while results of property sales more than doubled to 111 million euros as it sold off mainly Austrian properties to focus on Germany, where it sees its future.

Immofinanz wants to list or spin off to existing shareholders its Austrian and German residential unit, Buwog. It had hoped to carry out the Frankfurt IPO this year but said last week 2014 was more likely. ($1 = 0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)