BRIEF-Space3 to start trading as of April 5
* Said on Friday that Space3 will start trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV (Market for Investment Vehicles) as of April 5
VIENNA Aug 2 Austrian property group Immofinanz posted a 27 percent drop in full-year operating profit as valuations rose less than last year, a Moscow shopping centre cost more than expected and foreign exchange effects were negative.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 509 million euros for the year to end-April, missing the average estimate of 548 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Rental income rose 12 percent to 656 million euros, in line with expectations, while results of property sales more than doubled to 111 million euros as it sold off properties to focus on Germany, where it believes its future lies. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Said on Friday that Space3 will start trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV (Market for Investment Vehicles) as of April 5
* Board proposes FY dividend of LBP 200 per share for common shareholders, $8 per share for preferred shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is a core company of the consolidated Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD). KEY RATING DRIVERS The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TMHD will maintain its solid capitalisation and robust franchise. TMHD's financial metric