VIENNA Oct 19 About 120,000 specialist Austrian metalworkers won pay rises of up to 3.4 percent for next year, below last year's increase but above the current rate of inflation.

The FMMI, which represents employers of higher-paid metalworkers - mainly small and medium-sized businesses as well as listed companies like Voestalpine - agreed the deal after a fourth round of negotiations that went on for 17 hours.

The collective agreement that comes into force on Nov. 1 will give workers a 3.3-3.4 percent pay rise, depending on the work they do and current wage, with additional benefits rising by 3.0 percent and apprentices getting 3.4 percent.

Austrian consumer price inflation was running at 2.7 percent in September, or 2.8 percent on a harmonised European basis.

Austria's metal industry, which is the first sector to agree annual pay deals, split into six groups for this year's negotiations. Earlier this month, another metalworkers' group won a 3.2 percent pay rise.

"Under difficult conditions, we reached a result that secures the purchasing power of the employees," said Rainer Wimmer, who led the negotiations for the GE-PRO trade union.

White-collar employees covered by the agreement now earn an average salary of 56,000 euros ($73,000), while blue-collar workers' average wages are 36,400 euros a year, the FFMI said.

Austrian unemployment is the lowest in the European Union at 4.5 percent. The country's economy is expected to grow between 1.0 and 1.7 percent next year, according to research institutes.

