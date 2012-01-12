VIENNA Jan 12 An Austrian appeals court upheld the acquittal of former OMV Chief Executive Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer on insider trading charges in a case that put Austria's reputation as a financial centre in the spotlight.

A three-judge panel rejected on Thursday prosecutors' bid to overturn a lower court ruling that cleared Ruttenstorfer a year ago.

A relieved Ruttenstorfer reiterated he had always acted correctly. Asked by reporters if he would do things differently now, he said, "You are always wiser when looking back," the Austria Press Agency quoted him as saying.

He had consistently denied wrongdoing in a share purchase he made in 2009, shortly before OMV announced a divestment that sent its stock higher. He insisted the stock he got in a long-term option scheme did not lend itself to insider deals.

Chief executive of the Vienna-based oil and gas group from 2002 until last year, Ruttenstorfer had said before the first trial that prosecutors were under pressure to use the case to prove their ability to secure a conviction for insider trading.

Austria has convicted only one person for insider dealing, handing out a suspended sentence.

Market watchdogs had asked prosecutors in 2010 to investigate Ruttenstorfer over the share deal that authorities say made him a 44,000 euro paper profit.

Ruttenstorfer bought 620,000 euros worth of OMV stock on March 23, 2009, more than doubling his holding to 40,030 shares.

A week later OMV sold its 21 percent stake in Hungarian refiner MOL to Russia's Surgutneftegaz for 1.4 billion euros, in a deal priced at almost twice MOL's share price at the time. OMV shares subsequently rose 3 percent.

The probe also centred on an interview he gave to an Austrian magazine days before the divestment, in which he said OMV would hold on to the MOL stake that year. He has appealed against a 20,000 euro fine imposed in that separate case for market manipulation. (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)