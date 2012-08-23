VIENNA Aug 23 Austrian authorities have opened
a preliminary investigation of investor Isabella de Krassny and
six other people over Barracuda Networks Inc's 2009 takeover of
computer security company Phion, prosecutors said on Thursday.
Fund manager De Krassny has been in the news of late by
fighting over restructuring plans at struggling German home
improvement group Praktiker, in which her investment
vehicles have amassed a stake of more than 10 percent.
She denied any wrongdoing, saying: "I expect the
investigation to be dropped within days."
A spokesman for Vienna prosecutors' white-collar crime unit
said the FMA markets watchdog had passed on suspicions about
irregular trading in Phion shares, which at the time were listed
in Austria.
"We are questioning people now and when that is finished we
will decide how to proceed," the spokesman said.
Privately held Barracuda Networks acquired Phion in
September 2009 after the Silicon Valley-based group boosted its
tender offer to 16 euros per share from 12 euros originally
offered in July of that year.
De Krassny, who had bought Phion shares via the Donau Invest
vehicle before the sweetened offer, said she was unaware that
Barracuda would increase its bid.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Eric Auchard, Writing by
Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)