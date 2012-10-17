VIENNA Oct 17 Austria has banned insurers from
issuing credit default swaps (CDS) because they fall outside the
sector's core business and pose unacceptable risks, markets
watchdog FMA said on Wednesday.
The unusual move comes after U.S. insurer AIG and
Switzerland's Swiss Re both needed external support
in 2008 because of the big hits they took from CDS they had
written.
CDS products are like insurance policies that borrowers will
not default on debt.
"There were isolated cases of such products at Austrian
insurers but not to a worrying extent," an FMA spokesman said.
"There is no cause for concern."
In a directive circulated to insurers, FMA said: "the issue
or sale of CDS by insurance companies is impermissible because
CDS are not insurance-specific as financial products."
The ban aims to prevent insurers from running risks that
could hurt profits and customers, it said.
Big Austrian insurers include Vienna Insurance Group
and Uniqa.
