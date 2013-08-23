VIENNA Aug 23 Austria's markets watchdog has proposed letting insurers make direct loans to top-rated companies to help boost investment returns at a time of very low interest rates.

If adopted, the Financial Market Authority said the change could generate more than 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in such loans based on the experience in neighbouring Germany, where the practice is already allowed.

The plan, which has been put up for public comment, proposes letting insurers such as Vienna Insurance or Uniqa make long-term senior loans to investment-grade corporate borrowers with stable cash flows.

Such loans could not surpass 5 percent of an insurer's technical reserves and no single loan could be worth more than 2 percent, the FMA said.

Austrian companies still rely mostly on bank loans rather than capital markets for financing, and the country's banks' lending margins are among the lowest in Europe.

