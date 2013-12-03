VIENNA Dec 3 Companies offering life insurance in Austria with guaranteed interest will have to make provisions to ensure they can make good on their contracts, the country's financial watchdog said.

The regulator FMA said on Tuesday it estimated the measure would cost insurers a total of 75 to 80 million euros ($102 to $108 million) this year.

"This measure ensures that obligations arising from life-insurance contracts can be fulfilled at all times, even in sustained low-interest phases," the financial and markets watchdog said in a statement.

The European Union's insurance watchdog has urged insurers to quickly revamp their products to counter the effects of low interest rates ahead of the introduction of new solvency capital rules for the sector in 2016. ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)