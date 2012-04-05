VIENNA, April 5 Austrian prosecutors said on
Thursday they will seek expert advice on the value of two dozen
newspaper ads taken out by state railways before deciding
whether to pursue an investigation into Chancellor Werner
Faymann over them.
Prosecutors have been looking into whether Faymann and a top
aide pressured the OBB railways and Asfinag motorway agency into
placing costly advertisements with friendly newspapers during
his tenure as infrastructure minister before he became
chancellor.
Faymann, a Social Democrat, has repeatedly denied any
wrongdoing in the case, which the opposition Freedom Party had
asked prosecutors to investigate.
The Vienna district attorney's office presented the findings
of its months-long probe to the office of the chief prosecutor,
which accepted most of the file and sent it on to the justice
ministry for a final decision on whether to drop the case or
bring indictments, prosecutor's spokesman Peter Gildemeister
said.
But it sent part of the case back for more checks.
"The Chief Prosecutor Office's review concluded that in part
of the case - 24 advertisements in the Krone newspaper - the
factual basis had to be extended somewhat before a final
decision can be made. This part of the case goes back to the
district attorney," he said.
The question was whether the marketing value of the ads was
in line with what the railways paid for them, he added.
He declined to say whether prosecutors had recommended
dropping or pursuing the bulk of the cases, which have made
headlines in Austria amid a wave of high-profile corruption
allegations that led to a special parliamentary panel.
Austrian media said the main part of the case would likely
be dropped.
Faymann made no comment on the news, but aide Josef
Ostermayer - who has also denied wrongdoing - told the Austria
Press Agency that the prosecutors' move showed clearly that "the
accusations by the Freedom Party were essentially invalid".
