VIENNA, Sept 11 An Austrian court has unblocked
assets owned by the wife of former U.S. diplomat Zalmay
Khalilzad, ruling that Vienna prosecutors overstepped their
authority by having her bank accounts frozen, the couple and
their lawyers said.
Khalilzad - U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq and the
United Nations under President George W. Bush - and his wife,
author Cheryl Benard, had fought the seizure, which came to
light after Profil magazine reported U.S. authorities were
investigating him for suspected money laundering.
Their lawyers have stressed that no charges have been filed
against either of the pair.
"We are pleased to have been informed that the regional high
court in Vienna has ordered all of our assets to be unfrozen and
returned to us immediately," the couple said in a statement from
Vienna law firm Wolf Theiss and U.S. law firm Hogan Lovells.
"The court further ruled that there was no authority for
Viennese prosecutors to seek the bank information regarding our
accounts in the first place, much less be given the ability to
unlawfully restrain us from accessing our accounts."
A court spokesman confirmed the Sept. 3 ruling.
Citing legal documents a blogger found in a dumpster outside
a Vienna justice facility, Profil said Vienna prosecutors had
acted on a U.S. request for legal assistance in 2013 to get a
court in February to freeze seven accounts owned by Benard, who
is a citizen of both the United States and Austria.
Profil said Khalilzad, 63, was suspected of collecting large
sums from construction and oil companies in Iraq and the United
Arab Emirates and sending $1.4 million dollars of this to
Benard's bank accounts in Vienna.
The U.S. Department of Justice has declined comment.
Khalilzad is now head of Khalilzad Associates, a
Washington-based business consultancy. Benard, a novelist, is a
researcher with the RAND Corporation and heads an advocacy group
that supports cultural activism in areas marred by war.
