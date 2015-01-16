VIENNA Jan 16 More than 1,000 people took to
the streets on Friday to protest in front of a famous Viennese
cafe after it ejected a lesbian couple for kissing in public.
The decision to order the couple out of Cafe Prueckel caused
outrage on social media in Austria.
"Everyone should have the same rights, including to have a
coffee. Vienna's cafe scene is still very conservative and
traditional," said Julian Bartl, 20, a student among the 1,500
to 2,000 demonstrators police estimated were on hand.
A few locked lips in solidarity.
"Free love for all. It is ridiculous that this is happening
in the 21st century, especially in Vienna. I come from Greece
and Vienna is a thousand times more tolerant," added Nikoletta
Korkos, 27, a dancer.
The couple at the centre of the storm told Austrian media
they had merely exchanged a kiss as a greeting.
"It was more than a welcoming kiss," cafe proprietor Christl
Sedlar told Reuters. Austrian media said she expressed regret
over the incident and apologised eventually.
The constitutional court this week ordered lawmakers to let
same-sex couples adopt a child.
The highest court had previously forced them to allow
artificial insemination for lesbian couples in the Alpine
country.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Andrew Roche)