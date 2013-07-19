VIENNA, July 19 The European Commission has
approved Austria's plan to wind down nationalised lender
Kommunalkredit after an EU-mandated reprivatisation
flopped in May.
The Commission, the executive arm of the European Union,
said on Friday Kommunalkredit's undertaking to stop new lending
would minimise market distortion arising from state support,
including any new state aid that might be needed.
"The plan foresees that Kommunalkredit will normally be able
to finance the costs of its run-off without new state support.
However, the Austrian state will provide contingent capital and
liquidity support, if needed," the Commission said.
Kommunalkredit, which focuses on financing for cities and
local authorities, was caught out by having too little capital
in the 2008 financial crisis and the public spending cuts that
followed.
The Commission could have appointed a trustee to sell
Kommunalkredit, a public-sector finance specialist that was
nationalised in 2008.
Kommunalkredit said in a separate statement that partial
sales of business activities were possible.
It confirmed that it would not engage in new financing
business but would continue to service existing transactions as
well as those under offer.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Vienna and Foo Yun Chee in
Brussels; Editing by Mark Potter)