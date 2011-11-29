VIENNA Nov 29 Austria will sell
nationalised lender Kommunalkredit Austria, the bank it had to
take over in 2008 as the financial crisis erupted, the
government decided on Tuesday.
A sale is planned by mid-2013, the finance ministry said
without giving any more details.
Formal approval for a sale by the Austrian government was
required under terms of European Union approval in March for
state aid which the bank got to restructure.
The bank, formerly owned by Oesterreichische Volksbanken
and Dexia, was split up into healthy part
Kommunalkredit Austria and a "bad bank" called KA Finanz.
Kommunalkredit, now a public-sector infrastructure finance
specialist, made a first-half net profit of 0.9 million euros
($1.2 million) after writing down its Greek sovereign debt
portfolio.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
