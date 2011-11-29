VIENNA Nov 29 Austria will sell nationalised lender Kommunalkredit Austria, the bank it had to take over in 2008 as the financial crisis erupted, the government decided on Tuesday.

A sale is planned by mid-2013, the finance ministry said without giving any more details.

Formal approval for a sale by the Austrian government was required under terms of European Union approval in March for state aid which the bank got to restructure.

The bank, formerly owned by Oesterreichische Volksbanken and Dexia, was split up into healthy part Kommunalkredit Austria and a "bad bank" called KA Finanz.

Kommunalkredit, now a public-sector infrastructure finance specialist, made a first-half net profit of 0.9 million euros ($1.2 million) after writing down its Greek sovereign debt portfolio. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)