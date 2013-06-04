VIENNA, June 4 Austria does not plan to renew
efforts to sell Kommunalkredit, the nationalised lender whose
EU-mandated reprivatisation flopped last month, the head of the
state agency overseeing aid to the banking sector said on
Tuesday.
"The privatisation here has been ended because in our
opinion the offers we got were economically and legally
extremely complex and not advisable for Austria," Klaus
Liebscher, head of the FIMBAG agency, told Reuters.
He said the way forward for Kommunalkredit, a
public-sector finance specialist nationalised in 2008, was under
discussion with the European Commission.
Kommunalkredit's sale was supposed to close by mid-2013 but
offers proved unacceptably low in a tough market for selling
bank assets, forcing Vienna to miss the deadline from Brussels.
That meant the Commission has the right to appoint a trustee
to sell the bank, but Austria has asked Brussels not to take
that step. In return, Kommunalkredit will halt fresh lending,
the bank said in May.
Failure of the deal added to Austria's problems with the
European Commission, which is already questioning state aid to
struggling Hypo Alpe Adria, another nationalised bank.
Hypo's chairman resigned on Monday after he fell out with
the government over a proposed restructuring plan.
Liebscher, a former head of Austria's central bank, played
down media speculation he could take on the Hypo Alpe Adria
chairmanship.
"This is a decision for the owner that I do not want to
weigh in on. On the other hand I have so many other duties that
I do not see myself as a candidate," he said.
