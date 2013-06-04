VIENNA, June 4 Austria does not plan to renew efforts to sell Kommunalkredit, the nationalised lender whose EU-mandated reprivatisation flopped last month, the head of the state agency overseeing aid to the banking sector said on Tuesday.

"The privatisation here has been ended because in our opinion the offers we got were economically and legally extremely complex and not advisable for Austria," Klaus Liebscher, head of the FIMBAG agency, told Reuters.

He said the way forward for Kommunalkredit, a public-sector finance specialist nationalised in 2008, was under discussion with the European Commission.

Kommunalkredit's sale was supposed to close by mid-2013 but offers proved unacceptably low in a tough market for selling bank assets, forcing Vienna to miss the deadline from Brussels.

That meant the Commission has the right to appoint a trustee to sell the bank, but Austria has asked Brussels not to take that step. In return, Kommunalkredit will halt fresh lending, the bank said in May.

Failure of the deal added to Austria's problems with the European Commission, which is already questioning state aid to struggling Hypo Alpe Adria, another nationalised bank.

Hypo's chairman resigned on Monday after he fell out with the government over a proposed restructuring plan.

Liebscher, a former head of Austria's central bank, played down media speculation he could take on the Hypo Alpe Adria chairmanship.

"This is a decision for the owner that I do not want to weigh in on. On the other hand I have so many other duties that I do not see myself as a candidate," he said.

