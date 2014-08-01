VIENNA Aug 1 Austria may take another shot at
selling Kommunalkredit after last year's failure to
reprivatise the public-sector finance specialist which was
nationalised in 2008.
Kommunalkredit's sale was due to close by mid-2013 but
offers Vienna got last year proved unacceptably low in a tough
market for selling bank assets, forcing Vienna to miss a
deadline set by EU regulators in Brussels.
That meant the European Commission had the right to appoint
a trustee to sell the bank, but Austria asked Brussels not to
take that step and in return Kommunalkredit stopped making any
new loans.
Now Austria is considering selling a smaller version of the
lender, a source close to the matter said.
"We have to see if the process works but the fact that the
first one was stopped is no reason not to do it if there may be
more value," the person said.
"We see a significant improvement in the market generally
but we are at the beginning of this exercise if there is one,"
he said, adding, "We are grooming the horse to put it on the
race track and see how it performs."
Klaus Liebscher, head of the government agency that oversees
state stakes in banks, declined to comment on what he called
"rumours". Kommunalkredit also had no comment.
A report by Format magazine said two Austrian groups were
eyeing the bank, which made a 2013 profit of 5.1 million euros
($6.8 million) and has forecast annual profits of 7-8 million
should markets remain stable.
The magazine said a group led by Lower Austrian state bank
Hypo NOe and including businessman Hans Peter
Haselsteiner and former Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer was in the
hunt. Investors Michael Tojner and Wilhelm Hemetsberger had also
teamed up, it said, without citing any sources.
Hypo Noe and Tojner were not immediately available while
Hemetsberger declined to commment.
($1 = 0.7463 euros)
