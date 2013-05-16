EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
* Kommunalkredit sale was not possible on basis of offers received
* Bank will stop new loans
* Austria already at loggerheads with EU over Hypo
VIENNA, May 16 Austria has missed a deadline to reprivatise Kommunalkredit bank, adding to its problems with the European Union, which is already questioning state aid to another Austrian bank.
The sale of Kommunalkredit, a public-sector finance specialist that was nationalised in 2008, was supposed to close by mid-2013 under terms of a European Commission-approved bailout.
"The privatisation process was not completed on the basis of existing offers. A value-preserving transaction for shareholders was not possible in the current market environment," the bank said in a statement.
Kommunalkredit said on Thursday it would not undertake any new lending activity but would continue with loans it had already made or promised.
It said the government had asked the European Commission not to appoint a trustee to divest the lender.
The European Commission had no immediate comment.
The Austrian government had earmarked revenue of 250 million euros ($322 million) this year from the sale of the bank, whose book value is around 200 million euros.
Vienna and Brussels are already at loggerheads over the pace of overhauling another nationalised bank, Hypo Alpe Adria , with the Commission keen for its operating assets to be sold by the end of the year.
Austria, which has poured more than 2 billion euros of state aid into Hypo, is fearful that rushed sales could hurt state finances ahead of elections due by late September. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Erica Billingham and Michael Shields)
