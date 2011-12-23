BRIEF-MBB SE says free float has increased to 35.2%
* ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES FREIMUTH AND NESEMEIER NOTIFIED MBB THAT THEY SOLD 400,000 SHARES IN MBB
VIENNA Dec 23 Ratings agency Moody's maintained Austria's AAA debt rating with a stable outlook on Friday but said the euro zone debt crisis still loomed as a potential danger.
"Austria's AAA ratings currently carry a stable outlook but this increasingly becomes dependent on a resolution of the wider euro zone crisis which has begun to negatively affect core euro area member states like Austria," it said in a statement.
"The longer the sovereign and bank funding markets remain volatile, the more likely it is that further credit pressures will develop for most euro area countries, including Aaa-rated countries."
KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Brunei's largest lender, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, aims to raise as much as $500 million in an IPO - the first by a firm from the Southeast Asian nation although the bank will be listed on the Malaysian bourse, IFR reported.