VIENNA Dec 23 Ratings agency Moody's maintained Austria's AAA debt rating with a stable outlook on Friday but said the euro zone debt crisis still loomed as a potential danger.

"Austria's AAA ratings currently carry a stable outlook but this increasingly becomes dependent on a resolution of the wider euro zone crisis which has begun to negatively affect core euro area member states like Austria," it said in a statement.

"The longer the sovereign and bank funding markets remain volatile, the more likely it is that further credit pressures will develop for most euro area countries, including Aaa-rated countries."