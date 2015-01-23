SALZBURG, Austria Jan 23 Salzburg's annual Mozart Week has something new this year. Along with the usual performances of music by Austria's most famous composer, it's got a ballet. Danced by horses.

A dozen horses from the equestrian academy at Versailles performed in a sandy arena in front of rough stone arcades carved into a mountain side that sheltered an orchestra and choir. Led by the French horse choreographer Bartabas -- the only name he uses -- they improvised circular ballet movements to the music of Mozart.

"I don't tell a story, I suggest rhythm, moments," Bartabas said.

Salzburg's Mozart Week runs until Feb. 1. Tickets range in price up to 150 euros ($169).

