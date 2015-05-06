VIENNA May 6 Austrian prosecutors have charged
the owner of a basement filled with Adolf Hitler paraphernalia
as a Nazi sympathiser after his collection featured in a
documentary film by cult director Ulrich Seidl last year.
Re-engagement with National Socialism has been a crime since
1947 in Austria, which for decades maintained that it was
Hitler's first victim and often glossed over the enthusiastic
welcome he got from many Austrians.
Nazi Germany annexed Austria, Hitler's birthplace, in 1938.
The scene from Seidl's "Im Keller" (In the Basement) shows
five men in traditional dress singing a drinking song in a room
featuring a portrait of Hitler, a swastika flag and mannequins
wearing Nazi uniforms and helmets.
Two conservative council members in the eastern town of
Eisenstadt resigned from their posts and left the People's Party
after appearing in the scene in Seidl's film.
Prosecutors in Eisenstadt have charged the owner of the
basement, whom they did not name, based on witness statements
collected after the documentary's release last year.
The man can appeal the charges, which carry up to 10 years
in prison, a spokesman for the prosecution said, adding that
investigations into the other men filmed have been dropped.
The suspect had told Austrian media last year that he was
merely "a collector", not a Nazi.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Dominic Evans)