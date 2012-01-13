VIENNA Downgrades of euro zone member countries by ratings agency Standard & Poor's will pose difficulties for Europe just as things were starting to look up, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said.

"Standard & Poor's is certainly much more aggressive and you have to say more political," in its approach to the euro zone compared with other ratings agencies that focus more on individual countries, he told Austrian television on Friday.

"You have to say honestly there are lots of reasons why you cannot be satisfied with Europe's progress. But what has now happened will make things more difficult because we have had positive developments lately," Nowotny, who is also head of the Austrian central bank, said.

S&P was set to downgrade the credit ratings of several euro zone countries, including France and Austria but not Germany or the Netherlands, euro zone sources said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Mike Peacock)