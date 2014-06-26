PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 21
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VIENNA, June 26 Austria on Thursday named Siegfried Wolf as chairman of the company that holds state stakes in strategic companies such as OMV and Telekom Austria, picking a savvy business executive with close ties to Russia for the politically sensitive post.
The OIAG vehicle said the 56-year-old Wolf, one of Austria's best-known managers, was elected chairman by majority vote of its supervisory board. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CARACAS, April 20 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he had ordered an investigation of mobile phone operator Movistar, a unit of Spain's Telefonica SA , for allegedly sending mass messages calling for protests against his leftist government.