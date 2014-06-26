By Stanley Carvalho and Georgina Prodhan
Russia's Gazprom
is in talks to buy Abu Dhabi's 24.9 percent stake in
Austrian oil and gas firm OMV, a source familiar with
the talks told Reuters on Thursday.
The source confirmed comments from an Austrian member of
parliament, who told Kurier newspaper and Reuters he had
"concrete indications" that Abu Dhabi fund International
Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) and Gazprom had held discussions
on the issue.
Austrian state holding company OIAG, which holds 32 percent
of OMV in a shareholder pact with IPIC and coordinates any
shareholding changes, said it had seen no sign that IPIC wanted
to exit.
Gazprom, IPIC and OMV declined to comment.
