VIENNA Jan 22 Big foreign shareholders in
Austrian companies OMV and Telekom Austria
could exit agreements with the state following plans by the
government to change the way it manages its holdings, a senior
official said.
Siegfried Wolf, the chairman of state holding company OIAG,
made the comments in an interview with magazine News while
defending OIAG's record. The Austrian government plans to
replace the agency, in a move that will tighten the state's grip
on partly government-owned companies.
Abu Dhabi's IPIC wealth fund owns just under 25 percent in
OMV, while Carlos Slim's America Movil owns a majority
of Telekom Austria. Both have pacts with the state and call
themselves long-term investors.
Wolf said the new agency changed the circumstances of
original agreements, and so pacts could be terminated.
"There are possible scenarios. The partners could get out
under certain circumstances. It seems this is not clear to
everyone," Wolf said.
He said IPIC could exercise a put option under some
circumstances. "The question is: will the state jump in and buy
IPIC's quarter stake of OMV for 1.8 billion euros ($2.1 billion)
if (IPIC) leaves given the new situation?"
For Telekom Austria, he cited the danger that the state
would have to take back around 5,000 bureaucrats who work for
the company should the state's stake fall below 25 percent from
28.4 percent now.
($1 = 0.8634 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)