VIENNA, Sept 5 Franz Welser-Moest, one of
Austria's most famous conductors, has quit as musical director
of Vienna's famed State Opera just days after its 2014-15 season
began, citing an artistic clash with its director.
In a brief statement on Friday he said he had informed
artistic director Dominique Meyer of his decision to resign,
citing "long-standing artistic differences that were not
resolved in several discussions".
The abrupt departure of the award-winning Welser-Moest - who
has twice conducted the New Year's concert of the Vienna
Philharmonic which is broadcast live around the world - leaves
the Opera scrambling for a replacement.
In a statement to the Austria Press Agency, Meyer said he
regretted the conductor's exit.
"This is of course a great loss and the step also sorrows me
personally because I very much value Franz Welser-Moest as an
artist and director," he said.
"My concern and primary mandate is to find as quickly as
possible an adequate replacement for the performances that he
was to have conducted at the Vienna State Opera in 2014/15: 34
performances including the two premiers of Rigoletto and Elektra
that were planned with him," Meyer added.
Welser-Moest, 54, is also musical director of the Cleveland
Orchestra.
