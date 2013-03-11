* Disclosure responds to accusations of cover-up
* Famed orchestra's website illuminates Nazi-era record
* High honour given to Baldur von Schirach in 1966
* Details include musicians ejected over Jewish ties
* World-famous New Year's concert dates to Nazi rule
By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, March 11 The famed Vienna Philharmonic
has acknowledged that many of its musicians were Nazi party
members during Hitler's rule and that its director may have
delivered a prestigious orchestra award to a Nazi war criminal
two decades after the end of World War Two.
The orchestra, which has come under fire for covering up its
history, on Sunday night published details for the first time
about its conduct during the Nazi era, including biographies of
Jewish members who were driven out and sent to death camps.
Austria took until 1991, more than four decades after the
war's end, to formally acknowledge and voice regret for its
central role in Hitler's Third Reich and Holocaust.
The Alpine republic will solemnly mark the 75th anniversary
on Tuesday of its annexation by Nazi Germany, an event most
Austrians at the time welcomed.
One of the world's premier orchestras, the Vienna
Philharmonic is most popularly known for its annual New Year's
Concert, a Strauss waltz extravaganza that is broadcast to an
audience of more than 50 million in 80 countries.
Less well known is the fact that the concert originated as a
propaganda instrument under Nazi rule in 1939. The orchestra
rarely played the music of the Strauss family, known for the
"Blue Danube" and numerous other waltzes, before this period.
On Sunday, the orchestra published a list of recipients of
its rings of honour and medals, which were traditionally given
to artists but during the Nazi period were given to high-ranking
officials and military leaders.
Baldur von Schirach, a Nazi governor of Vienna who oversaw
the deportation of tens of thousands of Jews to concentration
camps and was sentenced to 20 years in jail by the Nuremberg war
crimes tribunal after the war, was awarded the ring in 1942.
In one of the new articles posted on the orchestra's website
(www.wienerphilharmoniker.at), Vienna University historian
Oliver Rathkolb wrote that a replacement ring was delivered to
Schirach in 1966 or 1967 after he was freed from prison.
According to a reliable witness, the person who delivered
the replacement was trumpeter Helmut Wobisch, then the director
of the orchestra and a former member of the SS, or paramilitary
wing, of the Nazi party, Rathkolb's article says.
The Vienna Philharmonic's current chairman, Clemens
Hellsberg, told Reuters the orchestra would now have to take a
democratic decision as to whether to revoke the awards it made
to the Nazis during that period.
A total of 60 of the orchestra's 123 members were either
members of the Nazi party or wanted to become members as of
1942, in the middle of World War Two, the orchestra said on
Sunday. Two were members of the SS.
DIFFERENT TIMES
Hellsberg wrote a history of the Vienna Philharmonic in
1992, "Democracy of Kings", in which many of the uncomfortable
facts now being published did not appear. He has said he did not
have access to all the relevant documents when he wrote it.
Asked on Sunday why it had taken so long to come to this
point, he said the orchestra had been quietly working through
its history for decades, and now realised it needed to give a
proper account of itself online.
"I grew up in a different time, when the book was the most
significant medium, but one has to live with the fact that the
Internet is a different medium that we have to live with and
where we have to represent ourselves," he said.
Hellsberg was speaking at a preview of a documentary by
Austrian state broadcaster ORF about the orchestra's Nazi-era
history, commissioned to coincide with the website additions.
Details of 13 musicians who were driven out of the orchestra
over their Jewish origin or relations after Germany's annexation
of Austria in 1938 - five of whom died in concentration camps -
were also published on the site for the first time.
Conductor Josef Krips was ousted and worked in a food
factory for years, but was allowed back after the defeat of Nazi
Germany - and Austria - in 1945, ending the war.
Bernadette Mayrhofer, another of the independent historians
from the University of Vienna, said the ostracism of Jewish
musicians had begun even before 1938 under Austrofascism, a
period of Italian-oriented authoritarian rule in Austria.
"It was known whether somebody had Jewish roots or a Jewish
wife," she told Reuters.
Many orchestra members joined the German Nazi party, illegal
at that time in Austria, before the Anschluss (annexation) of
1938. After the war, just four party members were fired during
the "de-Nazification" period and another six were pensioned off.
Wobisch, the SS member, was among those sacked in 1945 but
managed to rejoin the Philharmonic as lead trumpeter in 1947.
LITTLE STEP
Harald Walser, an Austrian Greens member of parliament who
is one of the Philharmonic's most vocal and persistent critics,
welcomed the orchestra's decision to become more transparent,
although he said it did not go far enough.
"It's a little step in the right direction," he told
Reuters. "But we're still a long way from having adequate access
to the archives."
The three historians commissioned by the orchestra were
given less than two months to write their articles following a
decision by the orchestra's management after this January's New
Year's concert, an annual focal point for criticism.
All three had previously done work in the field.
Fritz Truempi, one of the three, said it took him three
years from 2003 to gain access to research his 2011 book
"Politisierte Orchester" ("Politicised Orchestra"), a study of
the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonics under National Socialism.
The Vienna Philharmonic says it is not obliged to give
public access to its archives, since it is a private
organisation, although it does grant access to selected
historians and scholars.
The New Year's Concert helped promote Nazi Propaganda
Minister Joseph Goebbels' desired image of Vienna. He wrote in
his diaries that the Austrian capital should be seen as a city
of "culture, music, optimism and conviviality".
Truempi told Reuters: "The New Year's Concert was invented
under the Nazis."
The orchestra, whose image is closely tied to the 18th
century Vienna of Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven, has long been one
of Vienna's biggest tourist attractions an integral part of the
Austrian capital's branding.
Truempi reckons that the orchestra has now finally come to a
juncture where it realised that its long-held policy, designed
to protect its brand, was actually harming its image.
"I see it also as an issue of image management. For a long
time, they tried to maintain a strict control over their brand
but, in the end, the political pressure became such that it was
the best solution to open up," he said.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)