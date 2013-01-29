* Raises Austria outlook to stable from negative
* Cites economic resilience
* Affirms AA+/A-1+ sovereign credit ratings
VIENNA, Jan 29 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
raised its outlook on Austria's debt to stable from negative on
Tuesday in a rare mark of approval for a euro zone country after
three years of crisis in the bloc.
Austria's export-led economy has weathered the debt storm
better than most European countries and unemployment remains the
lowest in the euro zone. Its gross domestic product is expected
to grow 0.5-1.1 percent next year.
"The stable outlook factors in our expectations that
Austria's economy will continue to resist the negative impact of
the European sovereign debt crisis, the government will adhere
to its stricter consolidation path and reforms, and Austrian
banks will improve their capital," S&P said in a statement.
S&P affirmed its AA+ sovereign credit rating. The other two
major rating agencies, Fitch and Moody's, still give Austria the
top triple-A rating.
Ratings agencies have also been concerned about the high
exposure of Austrian banks to central, eastern and southeastern
Europe, where together with Italy's UniCredit they are
the leading lenders.
S&P stripped Austria of its triple-A a year ago, citing the
exposure of its banks - which include Raiffeisen and
Erste Group - to weaker euro zone debtor countries and
to Hungary, as well as to wider euro zone troubles.