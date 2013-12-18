VIENNA Dec 18 Talks on a tie-up between the
Vienna and Warsaw stock exchanges are not set for a quick
conclusion, the co-CEO of the Vienna Stock Exchange told the
Wirtschaftsblatt paper.
"We respect one another, are in contact and talk. But
talking will probably go on for some time still," Michael Buhl
was quoted as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.
The Warsaw bourse, Eastern Europe's largest equity market,
aimed to conclude talks on a tie-up with the Vienna stock
exchange within months, the chief executive of its operator GPW
had told Reuters in September.
State-controlled GPW had said this year it was in talks with
the Vienna bourse operator that could lead to a merger.
