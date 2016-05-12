VIENNA May 12 The head of Austria's railways,
Christian Kern, is emerging as the favourite to become
chancellor as the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPO) debates
whom to pick as a successor to Werner Faymann, who stepped down
this week.
Faymann bowed to a revolt from inside the SPO after its
candidate was beaten in the first round of a presidential
election last month by a rival from the anti-immigration Freedom
Party (FPO), which has been buoyed by Europe's migration crisis.
Kern, who oversaw the mass transit of migrants to Germany
from Hungary's border at the height of the migrant crisis last
autumn, is up against Gerhard Zeiler, a former head of national
broadcaster ORF and now the London-based president of media
conglomerate Turner International.
SPO branches in seven of Austria's nine provinces, which
hold significant sway in the federalised country, have expressed
support for Kern ahead of a party meeting next Tuesday that will
officially pick a candidate to succeed Faymann.
Kern, 50, became chief of Austria's state-run railway
operator OBB in 2010, and previously worked as spokesman for the
SPO's parliamentary group and as a manager at Austrian
hydropower utility Verbund.
Erich Foglar, the head of the influential umbrella group for
Austria's unions OEGB, has described Kern as having the right
skills for the job.
The SPO's conservative junior partners in the ruling
coalition have made it a condition for the survival of the
coalition that Faymann's successor implement a tough new asylum
law, a capping of social security benefits and a deregulation of
the economy.
On Wednesday Austria's acting chancellor, Reinhold
Mitterlehner, who heads the junior coalition party, did not rule
out a snap parliamentary election following Faymann's
resignation.
An OBB spokeswoman declined to comment on Kern's future.
Amid the surge in support for Kern, daily Der Standard ran a
headline: "OeBB chief himself is the only one who can prevent
him becoming new chancellor".
In the second round of their presidential election on May 22
Austrians will choose between the far-right Freedom Party's
Norbert Hofer, who is running on an anti-immigrant, anti-Europe
ticket, and independent Alexander van der Bellen.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Gareth Jones)