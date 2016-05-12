(Adds Zeiler pulling out of the race)
VIENNA May 12 The head of Austria's rail
operator, Christian Kern, has emerged as the strong favourite to
become its next chancellor after the other main contender for
the post of Social Democratic Party (SPO) leader pulled out of
the race.
Werner Faymann stepped down as chancellor this week, bowing
to a revolt inside the SPO after it suffered a heavy defeat in
the first round of a presidential election last month in which
the anti-immigration Freedom Party (FPO)'s candidate came first.
Kern, who oversaw the mass transit of asylum seekers to
Germany from Hungary's border at the height of the migration
crisis last autumn, was up against Gerhard Zeiler, a former head
of the national broadcaster ORF and now the London-based
president of media conglomerate Turner International.
But Zeiler dropped his bid on Thursday. "Gerhard Zeiler has
told (acting SPO leader) Mr (Michael) Haeupl that he is not
available for a confrontational candidacy against Christian
Kern," a spokesman for Zeiler said in a statement.
SPO branches in seven of Austria's nine provinces, which
hold significant sway in the federalised country, have expressed
support for Kern ahead of a party meeting next Tuesday that will
formally pick a candidate to succeed Faymann.
Kern, 50, took over the Alpine republic's state-run railway
operator OBB in 2010. He previously served as spokesman for the
SPO's parliamentary group and as a manager at Austrian
hydropower utility Verbund.
Erich Foglar, head of the influential umbrella group for
Austria's trade unions, has described Kern as having the right
skills for the job.
The SPO's conservative coalition partner has made the
continuation of their alliance conditional on Faymann's
successor backing a tough, recently enacted asylum law, a cap on
a key benefit payment and deregulation of the economy.
On Wednesday, acting Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner, who
heads the junior coalition partner, the People's Party, did not
rule out a snap parliamentary election after Faymann's
resignation, spelling out those conditions.
An OBB spokeswoman declined to comment on Kern's future.
As expressions of support for Kern multiplied within the
party, the Vienna daily Der Standard ran a headline: "OBB chief
is the only one who can prevent himself becoming new
chancellor".
In the second round of their presidential election on May 22
Austrians will choose between the far-right Freedom Party's
Norbert Hofer, who is running on an anti-immigrant, anti-EU
ticket, and former Greens leader Alexander van der Bellen.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by
Francois Murphy and Mark Heinrich)