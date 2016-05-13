VIENNA May 13 Austria's ruling Social
Democratic Party (SPO) fully backs rail boss Christian Kern to
become the country's next chancellor, the party's acting leader
said on Friday, effectively paving the way for Kern to lead the
embattled coalition government.
Werner Faymann stepped down as chancellor on Monday, bowing
to a party revolt that erupted after the SPO's candidate in
Austria's presidential election crashed out in the first round.
The anti-immigration Freedom Party's candidate came first.
Acting SPO leader Michael Haeupl told reporters he expected
Kern to be sworn in as chancellor next week after a party
leadership meeting on Tuesday that is expected to formally
propose the railway boss for the post.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy;
editing by Gareth Jones)