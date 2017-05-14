Austria's Foreign Minister and designated new leader of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Austrian Foreign Minister and new conservative leader Sebastian Kurz will meet Chancellor Christian Kern on Monday and suggest that they jointly propose a snap parliamentary election be held, Kurz said on Sunday.

"I will meet Chancellor Christian Kern and President (Alexander) Van der Bellen tomorrow and make a suggestion," he told a news conference.

"From my point of view the first step must be that we reach a joint decision in favour of snap elections," he said, adding that he wanted the election to be held after the summer.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Keith Weir)