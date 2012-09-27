* Austro-Canadian Frank Stronach, 80, launches party
By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, Sept 27 Eurosceptic auto parts magnate
Frank Stronach launched his Austrian election campaign on
Thursday, presenting himself as an honest man of the people to a
public tired of corrupt politicians and hungry for change.
Despite a lack of clear policies and confusion over his
attitude to the crisis-hit euro, 40 percent of Austrians already
want to see Stronach's party - Team Stronach - in the next
coalition government, according to a survey published in Der
Standard newspaper.
"We need new ideas. We need new values. We can do it. We are
the best," the Austro-Canadian self-made billionaire told a
packed news conference, speaking German with an Anglo accent. "I
am not a politician. We are a movement, an Austrian movement."
Stronach, who is getting around 10 percent support in
opinion polls before parliamentary elections next year, painted
himself as a simple soul whose duty was to return from Canada,
where he made his fortune, to help his native Austria.
"Austria is my homeland. My roots are here," said Stronach,
who will head his party's ticket for seats in parliament.
Stressing his business acumen at a time of spreading
economic malaise, he reiterated his call for giving each member
of the euro zone its "own" currency whose value would fluctuate
in line with its fiscal and financial strength.
"The German euro would be one to one, 100 cents. The Greek
euro might be 40 cents, the Italian maybe 60 or 70, the Spanish
too," he said.
"I believe the Austrian euro would also be one to one and if
we were in government the Austrian euro would be stronger than
the German, as long as (Chancellor Angela) Merkel remains in
power."
He drew applause by saying Merkel was "either stupid or
playing along with the banks. Either way it's no help to the
German people."
EMIGRATED AFTER WORLD WAR TWO
Stronach, 80, left Austria for Canada after the Second World
War and went on to found auto-parts company Magna International
, now one of Canada's biggest companies.
Recent polls show that Stronach would be the first choice of
around 10 percent of Austrian voters, mainly at the expense of
former supporters of the far-right Freedom Party and the
alternative Pirate Party, which attracts a protest vote.
The paper said the typical Stronach voter was rural, male,
middle-aged and with a low to middling level of education.
"There is a mood of great disappointment with the
established parties in parliament, with the government as well
as the opposition," political analyst Peter Filzmaier told
Austrian radio.
"With the exception of the Greens they are all involved in
scandals. A new party and Frank Stronach can gather up the votes
of the disappointed."
Stronach burst onto Austria's political scene this year with
a call to abandon the euro and return to the Austrian schilling,
tapping growing fatigue in rich northern countries for bailing
out euro zone laggards like Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
On Thursday, he emphasised that as a child of war he was in
favour of a united Europe to maintain peace on the continent,
but would resist being dictated to by Brussels, Washington,
Beijing, Moscow or anyone else.
His campaign launch comes with Austria reeling from a series
of high-level bribery and corruption scandals that have
undermined trust in public officials.
Chancellor Werner Faymann, a Social Democrat, has skirted
demands to appear before a parliamentary committee investigating
corruption, including allegations he pressed state enterprises
to advertise in friendly media when he was transport minister.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)