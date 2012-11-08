* Auto parts billionaire wants Austria to quit euro
* Taps rich country fatigue with bailouts of Greece, Spain
* Five right-wing lawmakers defect to his party
VIENNA, Nov 8 A new political party founded by
an Austrian billionaire gained its first seats in parliament on
Thursday after five right-wing lawmakers defected to his
Eurosceptic group.
The move gives Frank Stronach, founder of one of the world's
biggest car parts makers, a platform for his anti-euro views
ahead of elections next year, where he could become a kingmaker
in deciding the shape of a future government coalition.
Underlining the extent of his political ambition, the
80-year-old stepped down from the board of Canada-based Magna
, saying: "I do not want my political views to be
confused with my role" on the board.
Although it has never contested an election, his Team
Stronach party was officially granted parliamentary group status
by Speaker Barbara Prammer after five members of a small
right-wing opposition party jumped ship to join it.
By becoming the sixth party represented in the legislature,
Team Stronach gains access to public funding as well as seats on
policy-making committees.
Stronach burst onto Austria's political scene this year with
a call to abandon the euro and return to the Austrian schilling,
tapping growing fatigue in wealthy countries for bailing out
weaker euro zone states like Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
Stronach, who emigrated to Canada after World War, presents
himself as an honest man of the people to a public tired of
corrupt politicians and hungry for change.
Opinion polls show Team Stronach commanding about 10 percent
of public support, well behind the ruling Social Democrats and
conservative People's Party, but enough to give him a possible
role in coalition talks after the election in autumn 2013.