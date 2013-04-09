* Stronach exploits disenchantment with mainstream parties
* Promises parliamentary seats for ordinary citizens
* Party polling at 10 pct ahead of national elections
By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, April 9 Austro-Canadian billionaire
Frank Stronach on Tuesday promised to save Austria from career
politicians if elected later this year, holding out the prospect
of seats in parliament for ordinary citizens and more autonomy
from the European Union.
Stronach said the chance to give the Alpine republic, the
country of his birth, a new start convinced him to run for
election instead of spending his retirement in leisure.
"This government is driving Austria into the ground," the
80-year-old told a news conference called to announce his
party's platform for elections due to be held by late September.
"This is the first time in 50 years that people have the
chance to vote for someone else," said Stronach, the founder of
global car-parts firm Magna International.
Stronach is funding his presidential-style campaign from his
own wealth, seeking to tap into many Austrians' disenchantment
with the political mainstream long dominated by two big parties.
Dropping previous calls to split up the single euro
currency, Stronach promised lower corporate taxes, less
interference by the European Union and the election of ordinary
citizens to a scaled-down parliament if elected.
Asked how he would convince his counterparts in other
parties to legislate away their own jobs, Stronach replied: "We
will convince the citizens!"
Stronach is running as candidate for chancellor but has
ruled out joining a coalition government with any of the other
parties, saying he wants to upset the Alpine republic's cosy
political elite and corrupt business practices.
His maverick message has found fertile ground in Austria,
which has been governed by revolving centrist coalitions of the
conservative People's Party (OVP) and the centre-left Social
Democrats (SPO) for most of the last seven decades.
The SPO gets around 27 percent support and the OVP 25
percent in national polls. Stronach gets around 10 percent.
MISTAKES
In regional elections last month, Team Stronach polled 10
percent in Lower Austria and 11 percent in the far-right Freedom
Party heartland of Carinthia, despite the lack of a clear agenda
beyond a mantra of "truth, transparency and fairness".
Stronach suffered a setback last week in Tyrol, however,
where three parties applied to run in provincial elections on
April 28 under the name "Team Stronach" - the official name of
the billionaire's party.
One of the three withdrew its application but the regional
election authority ruled in favour of the second - not
Stronach's party, but another list of candidates led by an
ex-local leader of the "real" Team Stronach.
Stronach said he would fly to Tyrol on Wednesday to try to
resolve the situation. "We are a young organisation," he said.
"Mistakes happen."
Stronach's party is mainly attracting votes from the Freedom
Party, which still scores around 20 percent in national opinion
polls but which is grappling with a falling-out between the
national FPO and its sister FPK party in Carinthia.
Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache has emphasised
the party's anti-immigration and anti-EU messages since the
setback in the Carinthia election, where support collapsed to 17
percent from 45 percent four years ago.
Stronach, by contrast, sounded a more conciliatory note on
Tuesday, saying he supported a strong EU - albeit with
significant autonomy for member states - and favoured
immigration for skilled workers to support the Austrian economy.
"We are not a protest party," he said. "We want to be
realistically engaged."