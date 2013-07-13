VIENNA, July 13 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International is launching a "massive" cost-cutting
effort that will reduce its spending by triple-digits of
millions of euros, partly by closing branches, its new chief
executive was on Saturday quoted as saying.
RBI, the second-biggest lender in eastern Europe after
UniCredit's Bank Austria, faces slowing growth in
parts of the region and needs to find up to 1.8 billion euros in
the medium term to meet capital standards.
"We are beginning an earnings-growth and a massive
cost-cutting programme including branch closures. We are dealing
with triple-digit million amounts," Karl Sevelda told Austria's
Der Standard in an interview published on Saturday.
"We want to grow in our private-clients business, we must
reduce risk, in markets like Hungary or Slovenia we have to cut
back," said Sevelda, who took over last month as CEO from
Herbert Stepic after an offshore property deals scandal.
He reiterated that Raiffeisen was open to a new strategic
investor. "For our capital creation there are various
possibilities: a capital increase and the taking on of a
stakeholder are among them."
($1 = 0.7661 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)