VIENNA Oct 31 The chairman of Austria's
Raiffeisen Bank International said he sees no point in
scrapping dividends to build up capital, he told Reuters on
Thursday.
Walter Rothensteiner - who is also chief executive of
unlisted Raiffeisen Zentralbank, which owns 78 percent
of RBI - said banks would only alienate their shareholders by
taking such measures.
"You would probably have to pay no dividend for 10 years,
and then no one would give you any more capital," he said on the
fringes of an RZB event.
RBI is expected to have to raise about 2 billion euros
($2.8 billion) in fresh capital to pay back state aid by 2017
and to strengthen its balance sheet to meet new regulatory
requirements.
The bank paid out 228 million euros in dividends last year
on group profit of 725 million euros.
Most of the dividend payment went to RZB, which in turn paid
out dividends to its owners, the regional Landesbanken.
