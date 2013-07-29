VIENNA, July 29 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International would consider taking a Middle Eastern wealth fund as a major investor to meet new capital requirements, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

Analysts estimate that Raiffeisen (RBI) must find about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the medium term to meet international capital standards.

It also owes the Austrian government and other investors around 2.5 billion euros in non-voting participation capital that it received after the global financial crisis broke out.

Karl Sevelda, who took over as CEO last month, said he wanted to clarify with the authorities exactly how much extra capital RBI needs to find and that taking a new partner as well as a capital increase were both possible options.

"Alongside the capital increase, the addition of a partner would be thinkable, for example a Middle East wealth fund," he told Austria's WirtschaftsBlatt. "That doesn't mean, however, that we're holding a beauty contest."

The bank is reluctant to carry out a capital increase at its currently low market value of 4.5 billion euros, which would significantly dilute the share of its 78 percent shareholder, unlisted Austrian bank Raiffeisen Zentralbank.

Sevelda said RBI, one of the top lenders in central and eastern Europe after UniCredit's Bank Austria and Austria's Erste Bank Group, would not be making any major new acquisitions until its capital needs were clarified.

RBI is facing problems in Hungary, where the government is considering as yet unspecified measures to help households struggling to pay foreign-currency mortgages. Such measures are likely to prove costly for lenders like RBI.

The banks were shocked by a raft of similar measures in 2010 and 2011, which cost them collectively 3.6 billion euros, and Sevelda said RBI had now made a loss over its entire engagement in Hungary, which began before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"We acknowledge our presence in the country and want to keep it. But when I hear that measures are permanently in the works to squeeze more money out of the banks, then every bank active in Hungary will have to come up with a plan," he said.

"It can't be that we are the nation's cash cow." ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)