VIENNA Aug 17 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International expects financial investors to play a
small part in helping the bank meet its capital requirements,
its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.
Karl Sevelda did not repeat recent statements that he was
seeking a partner, perhaps a Middle Eastern wealth fund, to
boost the bank's balance sheet and help it pay back 2.5 billion
euros ($3.3 billion) of state and other aid by 2017.
"There are several possibilities, from a capital increase to
small stakes for financial investors to retained earnings - or a
combination of all of these," he told Austria's Kronen Zeitung
in an interview published on Saturday.
Sevelda, who took over as chief executive from Herbert
Stepic in June, had previously mooted the idea of acquiring a
large investor - an idea unpopular with the unlisted Raiffeisen
Zentralbank that owns 78 percent of RBI.
Sevelda said he intended to maintain Stepic's focus on
central and eastern Europe, where RBI is a leading bank, but
would concentrate on fewer countries: Russia, the Czech
Republic, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Austria.
He reiterated that RBI had now made a net loss over its time
in Hungary, where the government is again considering measures
to help households struggling to pay foreign-currency mortgages
that are likely to be at the expense of lenders.
The head of Raiffeisen's Hungarian unit said last month that
banks in Hungary were in a critical state and could not afford
losses from a new scheme to aid borrowers, after previous
measures cost lenders over a billion euros.
"It would be a ghastly thing if foreign banks were no longer
wanted there," Sevelda said. "But that would be a big step
backwards for Hungary - and also not in the spirit of the
European Union."
($1 = 0.7500 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)