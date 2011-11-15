VIENNA Nov 15 Debt ratings agency Moody's
will check Austria's financial health at routine meetings this
week, central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny told broadcaster ORF,
stressing the importance of keeping the economy fit.
The check-up comes amid heightened market speculation that
Austria's AAA sovereign rating could be at risk as the euro zone
debt crisis engulfs even core members of the currency union.
"It is no surprise that we have a meeting with Moody's this
week. These are the sort of things that are planned long in
advance," he said in an interview recorded on Tuesday.
"Of course you prepare yourself. You look at the economic
data. You present the economic data," he said, likening the
experience to a medical check-up in which Moody's took Austria's
temperature.
"It is important that the economic body is healthy, that it
is fit, and that is not something you can change from one day to
the next. That has to be the result of solid long-term work."
He was speaking after Austrian officials outlined plans to
speed efforts to balance the budget and adopt a constitutional
debt brake to get a firmer grip on finances.
Nowotny acknowledged the power of debt ratings agencies but
called this "problematic".
"We have seen that ratings agencies were often wrong in
their verdicts, that they escalate crises," he said, but noted
many investors counted on them when deciding whether and where
to invest.
