VIENNA Nov 15 Debt ratings agency Moody's will check Austria's financial health at routine meetings this week, central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny told broadcaster ORF, stressing the importance of keeping the economy fit.

The check-up comes amid heightened market speculation that Austria's AAA sovereign rating could be at risk as the euro zone debt crisis engulfs even core members of the currency union.

"It is no surprise that we have a meeting with Moody's this week. These are the sort of things that are planned long in advance," he said in an interview recorded on Tuesday.

"Of course you prepare yourself. You look at the economic data. You present the economic data," he said, likening the experience to a medical check-up in which Moody's took Austria's temperature.

"It is important that the economic body is healthy, that it is fit, and that is not something you can change from one day to the next. That has to be the result of solid long-term work."

He was speaking after Austrian officials outlined plans to speed efforts to balance the budget and adopt a constitutional debt brake to get a firmer grip on finances.

Nowotny acknowledged the power of debt ratings agencies but called this "problematic".

"We have seen that ratings agencies were often wrong in their verdicts, that they escalate crises," he said, but noted many investors counted on them when deciding whether and where to invest. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; writing by Michael Shields; editing by Ron Askew)