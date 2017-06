VIENNA Dec 5 Top-rated Austria said on Monday that S&P's decision to put it on credit watch negative along with other euro zone states was based on factors that the country cannot change on its own.

"S&P's opinion is based on external factors that Austria alone cannot influence," a Finance Ministry spokesman said.

Austria is one of six AAA-rated euro zone sovereigns.

"To our mind it is all the more important that the EU summit brings concrete results. It is important that each individual country pursues a credible consolidation path," he added.