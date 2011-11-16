VIENNA Nov 16 Austria should keep a close
eye on its banks' exposure to emerging Europe, a senior Standard
& Poors analyst told a newspaper, declining comment on prospects
for changing its AAA rating on the country.
Premiums on Austrian government debt over benchmark German
Bunds have widened to euro-era highs on talk Austria could lose
its triple-A status, but government officials have said they had
no indication of this from ratings agencies.
Alois Strasser, whose responsibilities at S&P include
Austria, told the Wiener Zeitung in an interview published on
Wednesday that the agency never comments on speculation about
possible debt ratings changes.
"Austrian banks' exposure (to eastern Europe) is of course
high, even if it is seen as its home market. It is a subject
that should be considered for the banks and the country",
Strasser said.
Asked if concerns were justified that Austrian efforts to
improve its finances lagged those of other top-rated countries
since an S&P report in December 2010, he said:
"One or two countries may have had stronger success than
Austria in the meantime. But the (financial) framework plan is
from April 2010. The data in 2010 and 2011 developed very, very
well despite weakening in the second half."
He said it was too early to comment on Austria's decision to
adopt a constitutional debt brake that would limit the country's
structural budget deficit to 0.35 percent of GDP by 2017 and cut
debt to 60 percent of GDP by 2010.
Austrian officials on Tuesday said they would try to balance
its budget faster than first planned and use a constitutional
debt brake to get a firmer grip on public finances and protect
its credit rating.
Strasser said S&P took into consideration countries'
political will to address looming long-term challenges, for
example by adjusting pension systems.
The agency also factors in Austrian banks' exposure to
central and eastern Europe, where they are the biggest lenders,
Strasser said.
"Perhaps some loans on banks' balance sheets use a certain
valuation leeway. The question also arises of capital adequacy,"
he said. "Some Austrian banks have enough capital under domestic
law but this may not be recognised internationally."
He cited non-voting participation capital that some banks
raised during the financial crisis, which S&P does not count as
core capital.
"This is still unresolved," he said.
The Austrian state has said it has 6 billion euros ($8.1
billion) left in reserve to recapitalise banks if needed, but
Strasser pointed out it would have to borrow that money.
European regulators demand banks have a core tier one
capital ratio of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012.
"The 9 percent can be reached when at least the
participation capital is recognised or converted into ordinary
capital. Should it come to a stronger recession in eastern
Europe that would have an additional impact," he said.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)