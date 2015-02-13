Feb 13 Fitch Ratings downgraded Austria's
long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings
(IDR) to 'AA+' from 'AAA', saying government debt is expected to
reach a higher peak than previously thought.
"Within a short space of time the debt dynamics of Austria
have deteriorated significantly," Fitch said on Friday.
Despite the downgrade, Austria's very high credit quality is
reflected in its 'AA+' rating with a stable outlook, according
to Fitch.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)