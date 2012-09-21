(Adds ratings of S&P and Fitch)
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Moody's Investors Service on
Friday affirmed Austria's top Aaa government bond rating, but
warned it might eventually cut the rating due to the country's
vulnerability to the euro zone debt crisis.
The credit rating agency cited Austria's "widely diversified
and competitive" economy, as well as its "good track record of
achieving and maintaining low budget deficits."
But Moody's kept its outlook negative.
"In Moody's view the likelihood is rising that Austria -
alongside the other strong euro area states - will need to
commit significant additional resources to support euro area
sovereigns and their banks," the rating agency said in its
statement.
"In addition, Austria's banking sector itself continues to
constitute a vulnerability given the banks' continued weak asset
quality and capitalization levels, which prompted the negative
outlook on Austria's Aaa sovereign rating in February 2012."
Standard & Poor's in January cut Austria to AA-plus with a
negative outlook from AAA, part of a mass downgrade of euro-zone
sovereigns.
Fitch rates Austria AAA with a stable outlook.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Leslie Adler)