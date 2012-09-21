NEW YORK, Sept 21 Moody's Investors Service on
F riday affirmed Austria's top Aaa government bond rating, but
warned it might eventually cut the rating on the country's
vulnerability to the euro zone debt crisis.
In a statement, the credit rating agency cited Austria's
"widely diversified and competitive" economy, as well as the
country's "good track record of achieving and maintaining low
budget deficits."
But Moody's kept its outlook negative.
"In Moody's view the likelihood is rising that Austria -
alongside the other strong euro area states - will need to
commit significant additional resources to support euro area
sovereigns and their banks," the statement noted.
"In addition, Austria's banking sector itself continues to
constitute a vulnerability given the banks' continued weak asset
quality and capitalization levels, which prompted the negative
outlook on Austria's Aaa sovereign rating in February 2012."
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Dan
Grebler)