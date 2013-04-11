* Austrian suspect under arrest after blackmail bid

* Threatened to contaminate Red Bull drinks - police

* No beverages were actually despoiled - police (Recasts with police comment)

VIENNA, April 11 An Austrian man suspected of blackmailing beverage and sports marketing giant Red Bull by threatening to contaminate its drinks with faecal bacteria has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Police in Red Bull's home province of Salzburg said the man, 47, from Lower Austria was in financial straits and had not followed through on threats to sicken Red Bull consumers by smearing filth on its beverage cans if he did not get paid off.

The Kurier newspaper, without citing its sources, said the man had fled from an attempt by go-betweens to hand him money near Vienna's landmark St Stephen's Cathedral while police watched. Then he texted police five different handover venues.

A police unit later arrested him on Wednesday in the neighbouring province of Lower Austria.

"He said he needed money and made the threat to Red Bull as a result," a police spokeswoman said.

Privately owned Red Bull said last month blackmailers had threatened to contaminate its energy drink cans with faecal matter unless it paid up. Checks at stores where they said they had done this had found nothing.

The Austrian company referred queries on the arrest to police. Prosecutors were not immediately available.

Red Bull's co-founder, Dieter Mateschitz, has a net worth of $7.1 billion, making him Austria's richest person and number 162 in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

The company, whose products are especially popular with young people, is known for its elaborate marketing and association with extreme sports. (Reporting by Michael Shields, edited by Michael Roddy)